Last rites of Hemanth, man murdered in Hyd caste killing, carried out

Hemanth was murdered allegedly by his wife’s family as he belonged to a different caste.

The last rites of 28-year-old interior designer Hemanth Kumar, who was murdered allegedly by his wife’s relatives, were carried out on Sunday. His parents and wife, Avanti Reddy, were inconsolable.

Hemant was murdered allegedly by his wife’s family, which is of the Reddy caste, two months after the couple got their marriage registered in Hyderabad. Police said the accused, Avanti’s father Laxma Reddy, allegedly hired contract killers to kill Hemanth.

Hemanth's body was found in the outskirts of Sangareddy town. Police have arrested 12 members, including Laxma Reddy and Avanti’s maternal uncle, Yugandar Reddy.

Hemanth belonged to the Vaishya caste and Avanti is from the Reddy caste, which are both dominant caste communities in Telangana.

Hemanth's mother, Lakshmi Rani, father Murali Krishna and his brother were seen grieving. Hemanth’s friends from the locality also attended the funeral at the graveyard in Chandanagar.

Speaking to the media, Avanti said that she did not anticipate that her husband’s life was at risk. “How can they kill people if they get married outside the caste? Taking my love away from me for the love they have on me — is that what they know?” she asked.

"Is it wrong to marry a man from another caste? I am an adult and legally married. What right do they have to take him away?" she told a Telugu TV channel.

Hemanth’s father Murali Krishna performed his last rites as per Hindu customs.

Sumanth, Hemanth’s brother, told the media that his brother’s murder proves that people can do anything if they have money.

"We need justice and that would only be if they got punished for their crime. From tomorrow, I will be sitting at the same police station where they are present every day till the punishment is announced,” he said.

Sumanth also alleged that the murder was premeditated and was executed after a month's planning.