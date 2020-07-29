Last of Hyderabad Nizamâ€™s children, Sahebzadi Basheerunnisa Begum passes away

Sahebzadi Basheerunnisa Begum breathed her last at her residence in Purani Haveli on Tuesday morning.

Sahebzadi Basheerunnisa Begum, the last surviving daughter of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last ruler of erstwhile Hyderabad state, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday. She was 93. She breathed her last at her residence, Osman Cottage, in Purani Haveli on Tuesday morning. She is survived by her only daughter, Rasheedunnisa Begum.

"It's a big loss to the family as Sahebzadi Basheerunnissa Begum Saheba was an epitome of Hyderabadi culture, tradition and values," Nizam's grandson and president of Nizam Family Welfare Association Nawab Najaf Ali Khan told IANS.

She was buried at Dargah Hazrat Yahiya Pasha in the old city of Hyderabad. Several members of the Nizam's family participated in the funeral.

With her passing away, itâ€™s curtains down on an era of opulence and royalty, which the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad was always known for. None of the first generation descendants of the Nizam now survives.

Basheerunnisa Begum was born in September 1927. She was married to Nawab Kazim Yar Jung, better known as Ali Pasha, who passed away in 1998. He is believed to be one of the favourite sons-in-law of the Nizam and also his close confidant.

Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, who was one of the world's richest men of his time, died in 1967. He had 16 sons and 18 daughters. He is now survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The last Nizam had refused to accede to India after the country's independence on August 15, 1947. He wanted to remain an independent state or join Pakistan. The princely state finally merged with the Indian Union in September 1948 after an operation by the Indian Army.

According to popular lore, the last Nizam is said to have given 5,000 kg of gold to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri during his visit to Hyderabad in 1965. Shastri was touring the country to raise funds to steady the post-war economy at the time.

(With IANS inputs)



