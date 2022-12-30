Laser shows to fun games: Seven unique ways to celebrate NYE in Bengaluru

Looking for alternative ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in Bengaluru? Check out our list of seven non-party activities for a festive and fun-filled day.

news New Year's Eve

Bengaluru is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city with a rich cultural scene and many attractions to explore. While partying is a popular way to celebrate New Year's Eve in Bengaluru, there are also many other options for those who prefer something different. Here are some of the best ways to spend New Year's Eve in the city, ranging from peaceful and scenic options to cultural activities.

Visit the Lumbini Gardens: Located on the banks of Nagawara Lake, the Lumbini Gardens is a popular spot for a peaceful and scenic evening. You can take a leisurely stroll along the pathways, or opt for a boat ride on the lake to enjoy the cool breeze and beautiful surroundings. The gardens also host a laser show every evening, which is a unique and entertaining way to spend New Year's Eve.

Take a scenic drive to Nandi Hills: If you want to avoid the crowds and chaos of the city on New Year's Eve, you could take a scenic drive to Nandi Hills, located about 60 kilometres from Bengaluru. From the hills, you can get a beautiful view of the sunset and watch the fireworks from a distance. The drive itself is also a treat, as you pass through small towns and villages, with stunning views of the countryside.

Jump into the new year: If you are looking for a fun and active way to celebrate New Yearâ€™s Eve, you could visit Play Factory in Electronic City. Known as Indiaâ€™s first and largest trampoline park, Play Factory offers a wide range of activities for all ages. The trampoline arena is the main attraction, with soft padding covering the entire space for safe bouncing and flipping. It also has foam pits where you can try out aerial tricks as well as cricket, football and beach volleyball. With so many activities, you can have a memorable New Yearâ€™s Eve.

Have a cosy and intimate dinner: Instead of going to a crowded and noisy party, you could have a cosy and intimate New Year's Eve dinner at a quiet restaurant. Bengaluru has many high-end restaurants that offer a fine dining experience, such as Ebony on MG Road. Located on the 13th floor, Ebony offers a beautiful view of the city, making it the perfect place to watch the fireworks and ring in the new year. You can enjoy a delicious meal, good wine, and some quality time with your loved ones as you welcome the new year.

Host a game night: Gather your friends and family for a night of board games, card games, or video games. Don't forget to set up some snacks and drinks to keep everyone fueled and hydrated.

Have a movie marathon: If you are a movie buff, you could have a movie marathon on New Year's Eve. You can pick some of your favourite films or TV shows and spend the evening binging them. Alternatively, you could choose a theme for the marathon, such as romantic comedies, action movies, or horror films. Donâ€™t forget to stock up on popcorn!

Host a karaoke party: For a fun and interactive way to celebrate New Year's Eve at home, you can host a karaoke party. You can set up a karaoke machine or use a karaoke app on your phone, and invite your friends and family over to sing their hearts out. You can also have some snacks and drinks to make it a more festive occasion, and make things interesting by having awards and prizes.