Language activists welcome Karnataka govt making Kannada compulsory in madrasas

There are 1,265 registered madrasas under the Wakf board in Karnataka. The Minority Welfare Department is preparing to teach Kannada language to 5,000 children of 100 madrasas.

news Education

Kannada groups and activists have welcomed the Congress government’s decision to make the language compulsory in madrasas. Minister for Wakf, Muzarai and Housing BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan had directed the officials of Minority Welfare Department to take immediate steps in this regard. There are 1,265 registered madrasas under the Wakf board. The department is preparing to teach Kannada language for 5,000 children of 100 madrasas.

Arun Javagal, state organisational secretary of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and a software professional talking to IANS, welcomed the Congress government's move. “This will help the children from the minority community to come to the mainstream. Though they can speak the Kannada language, they will learn to write and read which will benefit them,” he stated.

Minister Zameer had also directed to prepare a proposal to implement the rule making Kannada learning compulsory in all madrasas of the state. It has also directed measures to teach English language as well along with the subjects traditionally taught at madrasas. The move is aimed at preparing the young generation of the poor class of minority community who cannot afford education from private institutes.

Various Kannada groups have complimented and congratulated Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan for the initiative. Sources say that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, an ardent Kannada lover, has instructed all his cabinet colleagues to encourage the use of Kannada language at all levels.

Progressive thinkers and minority community leaders have also welcomed the move of the Congress government.