Landlord arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 5-yr-old girl in Hyderabad

Sexual Assault

A rape case, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act, has been registered.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, daughter of his tenant, in Kalapathar, Hyderabad.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday. The victim, a class 1 student, was playing outside her house and the accused lured her into his room and assaulted her. As the victim started crying, the accused let her off.

Subsequently, the girl narrated the assault to her mother. The mother later approached the police the next day and filed a complaint.

The girl was then sent for medical tests and a rape case, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act, was registered. The accused was sent to remand.

The girl’s parents work as daily wage labourers at function halls, while the accused is a carpenter. The victim's family had been staying in the accused's house as tenants for the past five years.

A similar crime took place in Vellaturu village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday when a 17-year-old teenager raped a five-year-old girl.

According to The Times of India, the accused, who lives in the neighbourhood, noticed that the girl was playing alone at her house, after her parents went out for their daily wage work.

The accused lured the girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled from the spot. Though the neighbours heard the girl's cries, they did not think that it was unusual.

When the parents returned home, the victim told about the assault. The parents then filed a complaint with the police. Police filed a case under relevant sections of POCSO Act and sent the girl to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for treatment.

Police are on the lookout for the accused who is absconding.