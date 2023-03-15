Land-for-job scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi appear before Delhi court

The court had issued summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members based on a chargesheet filed by the CBI.

news News

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav along with his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti arrived at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to appear in a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The court had on February 27 issued summons to them in the case which concerns alleged appointments made in the Railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to Lalu Prasad's family while he served as the Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

In its chargesheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that irregular appointments had been made in the Railways, in violation of the standards and guidelines established by the Indian Railways for hiring. It is alleged that the candidates gave Lalu Prasad's family members land at extremely reduced prices â€“ up to one-fifth of the going market rates â€“ directly or through their close relatives and family members.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet in the case on October 10, 2022, against 16 persons including Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa, and sanction was then obtained to prosecute them. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Courts had on February 27 observed that, prima facie, the on-record report shows that offences have been committed under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Taking cognisance of the said offences, the judge then summoned the accused persons.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Prasadâ€™s son Tejashwi Yadav was summoned by the CBI for a third time on Tuesday to join the investigation in Delhi in connection with the case but he didn't turn up, agency sources told IANS.