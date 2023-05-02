‘This is the land of Hanuman’: Tejasvi Surya dares Congress to ban Bajrang Dal

Congress in their election manifesto said that they are committed to taking firm and decisive action against religious fundamentalist organisations like the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI).

news Karnataka Elections 2023

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday, May 2, “dared” the Congress party to ban the Bajrang Dal, a right-wing Hindutva outfit, after the Congress in their election manifesto, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections said that they are committed to taking firm and decisive action against religious fundamentalist organisations like the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI). “I am a Bajrangi! I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman. I dare the Congress to ban me!,” said Tejasvi, who is a Member of Parliament from the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.

Tejasvi claimed that the Congress in Karnataka was working at the behest of the PFI and SDPI and that they “even dropped cases against them”. “Now, with their manifesto announcement of banning the Bajrang Dal, they are openly siding with anti-India terrorist forces like PFI. Congress Party is the new Muslim League,” the BJP MP added.

In their manifesto, Congress said that they are “committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations.”

