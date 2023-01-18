Lalbagh flower show this year to highlight Bengaluruâ€™s history

Over 12 lakh people are expected to attend the show.

The ten-day flower show in Bengaluruâ€™s Lalbagh for Republic Day is all set to begin on January 20. The show will take visitors through Bengaluruâ€™s history and evolution and will be open till January 30. The flowers will be arranged in the Lalbagh Glass House, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the event at the Glass House on January 20. Here is all you need to know about this much-awaited event:

> The artwork within the Glass House will depict numerous significant moments in Bengaluru's history to give visitors a view into the city's 1,500-year history. Replicas of the Begur inscription, which is where Bengaluru was first mentioned, the 300-million-year-old Lalbagh rock, and Roman-era currency artefacts are just a few of the items that will be on display.

> Lalbagh's four entrances will have displays highlighting Bengaluru's history, and people can access more information by scanning QR codes that will be posted. On two LED screens, the history of Bengaluru will be shown in 3D in collaboration with the Mythic Society.

> The show is ticketed. Adults will have to pay Rs 70 on weekdays and Rs 75 on holidays and weekends. Children under the age of 12 will be charged Rs 30 for a ticket on all days. Free entry has been arranged for school children, and they are required to wear a uniform and have an ID card.\

>Tickets will be available at each of the four entrances, and it is anticipated that over 12 lakh people will attend the event.