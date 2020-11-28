Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's next directorial 'Blue Ink' is on menstruation

The actor-turned-director also asked on Twitter why blue ink is used to depict blood in sanitary napkin commercials.

Actor Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, who has proved her mettle as a filmmaker with films such as Aarohanam and Ammani, has revealed that her next venture will be titled Blue Ink. Hinting to the reasoning behind the title, she tweeted: “The stain in sanitary pads shown in ads should be red logically, but, why is it blue?! Isn’t it some sort of hypocrisy? We want to be dignified & do not want to portray or express certain things explicitly?!! Title of my next film at 5.30pm.”

From the tweet, it was evident that Blue Ink will deal with menstruation, as the poster came with the tagline ‘Indha Neelam Sivappu’, which means, ‘This blue is red’. Apparently, the film will be dealing with issues related to sanitary pads. Details about the star cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, a well-known actor and television anchor, made her directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Aarohanam. The film starred Viji Chandrasekhar, Jayaprakash, Uma Padmanabhan and Rajie Vijay Sarathy in pivotal roles. Aarohanam's story revolved around when a mother with bipolar disorder suddenly went missing, and what ensued further. K had composed music for this venture, with N Shanmugasundaram handling the cinematography and Kishore Te taking care of the edits.

The stain in sanitary pads shown in ads should be red logically, but, why is it blue?! Isn’t it some sort of hypocrisy? We want to be dignified & do not want to portray or express certain things explicitly?!!

Title of my next film at 5.30pm pic.twitter.com/D5TksU47aJ — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) November 27, 2020

Here is the title for my next film... pic.twitter.com/Xae86AZ2Rb November 27, 2020

Lakshmy Ramakrishna's last outing as a director was with House Owner, which released last year. It was an action drama, written and directed by Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and produced by Gopalakrishnan Ramakrishnan under the banner of Monkey Creative Labs, in association with Seven Wonders Motion Pictures.



House Owner was a story of love and separation, inspired by true events that happened during the 2015 floods in Chennai. The film was set in the backdrop of a Brahmin household, and the story oscillated between two time periods.



This film was one of the 21 Indian films selected to be showcased in the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa 2019. The film stars Kishore, Sriranjini, Pasanga Kishore and Lovelyn in the lead roles. The technical crew of this film included M Ghibran for music, Krishna Sekhar TS for cinematography and CS Prem Kumar for editing.

