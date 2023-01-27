Lack of space among reasons for TB spread: Report on animal deaths at T’Puram zoo

A report by the State Institute for Animal Diseases has confirmed that the high death rate among blackbucks and spotted deer at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo was due to tuberculosis infection.

Following the finding that up to 62 animals had died over the past 10 months at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo in Kerala, a report by the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD) has confirmed that the high death rate among blackbucks and spotted deer was due to tuberculosis (TB) infection. It also said that there have been more such unnatural deaths at the zoo. The SIAD submitted the report to Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani on Wednesday, January 25, after a three-member panel from the institute visited the zoo and conducted an inspection on January 21.

The report says that the disease was confirmed by both the Palode campus of SIAD and the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Mannuthy in Thrissur, and that the disease was caused by a type of bacteria called the Mycobacterium bovis (M. bovis). Even though the report says it is unlikely that the zoo staff or visitors may contract the disease, it has recommended that tests be carried out for the staff.

“The risk of transmission is less, but protective gear should still be made mandatory for the employees, and masks for visitors. The infected blackbucks and spotted deer should be shifted to other places. If the disease still can’t be contained, culling can be considered after proper deliberations. In this case, the cages of culled animals should be kept vacant for six months. More space should be made available to feed and give water to the animals. The cages should be disinfected. It is presumed that scarcity of space and uncontrolled breeding led to such a transmission of the disease,” the report said.

The members of the committee that submitted the recommendations are SIAD deputy director and in-charge Dr Swapna Susan Abraham and disease investigation officers Nandakumar and Sanjay.

“There are other animals, such as the cape buffalo (african buffalo) and the boar, which are all vulnerable to the disease. In order to avoid further spread, the committee has recommended the installation of footbaths. Also, the running water should not pass through various sheds. Instead, it should be directed to dump tanks from every shed,” Nandakumar told TNM. He had held a session for the zoo staff on animal diseases and its health hazards and impact.

The committee has also cited scope for a depopulation by culling the whole herd, especially given the severity of the disease. “This will definitely invite criticism. Also, this is not a step we can take without proper permissions. Since these are wild animals, this is also not a state-level decision. However, it wasn’t advisable to avoid that suggestion in our report, as this could be an effective measure to prevent the disease from spreading to more animals and even other species,” he said. The zoo had previously resorted to culling in 2011, after three jackals died of canine distemper virus.