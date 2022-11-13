Labourers hired ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bengaluru allege non-payment by BJP leader

The workers approached the Chikkaballapur police alleging that a local BJP leader promised to pay them Rs 500 each for working during the event, but later only offered Rs 100.

news Crime

Karnataka police have registered a case against a BJP leader for allegedly not paying the due amount to labourers hired for the unveiling of the massive Kempegowda statue at the Bengaluru airport. The complaint was lodged by 40 labourers at Sidlaghatta police station in Chikkaballapur district against local BJP leader Nandeesh. According to the police, the workers were hired to work at the venue of the statue on the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Nandeesh had allegedly promised to pay Rs 500 to each worker, but offered only Rs 100 after the event. An investigation into the allegations is ongoing. The labourers took to the streets to protest against the BJP. Visuals show them chanting slogans demanding payment.

The Congress in Karnataka was quick to condemn the BJP. Karnataka Congress' communications division head Priyank Kharge took to Twitter and wrote, “PM @narendramodi Ji, @BJP4Karnataka leaders promised ₹500 to daily wage labour to come down & cheer for you in Bengaluru. But got paid only ₹100. They have lodged a complaint at the police station as well. The Govt is #40PercentSarkara, while the party corruption is 80%?”

The 108-foot-tall statue was unveiled on Friday, November 11, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kempegowda, a feudatory ruler under the erstwhile Vijayanagara empire, founded Bengaluru in 1537. He is revered, especially by the Vokkaliga community that is dominant in Old Mysuru and other parts of southern Karnataka. The Janata Dal Secular (JD(S)) accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not inviting veteran leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to the recent inauguration of the Kempegowda statue at the Bengaluru airport. Terming it an insult to Deve Gowda, the JD(S) claimed that the government had turned the inauguration into a party event.

PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4Karnataka leaders promised ₹500 to daily wage labour to come down & cheer for you in Bengaluru. But got paid only ₹100.

They have lodged a complaint in the police station as well.

The Govt is #40PercentSarkara, while the party corruption is 80% ? pic.twitter.com/1OXZnF9Tr2 November 12, 2022

Read: 108-ft Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru airport sets world record

Also read: Statue politics: JD(S) alleges Deve Gowda wasn’t invited to Kempegowda statue unveiling