L Balaji to Amit Mishra: List of domestic players with hat-tricks in IPL

Of the 10 domestic players to have taken hat-tricks in IPL history, Amit Mishra holds the distinction of being the only bowler with 3 hat-tricks.

Over the 13 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a total of 16 bowlers have taken hat-tricks so far. This list contains 10 domestic players who have taken hat-tricks, including Amit Mishra who is the only player to bag three hat-tricks.

Here's the full list of domestic players with hat-tricks:

1) Laxmipathy Balaji (CSK) - 2008

In the inaugural edition of the IPL, pacer Balaji, representing the yellow jersey picked up the first ever IPL hat-trick against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Chasing 182, Punjab fell short by 18 runs, thanks to Balajiâ€™s exploits with the ball as he finished with figures of 5/24 from his four overs.

2) Amit Mishra (DD) â€“ 2008, (DC) â€“ 2011, (SRH) - 2012

Mishra became the second bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the first edition of the IPL. His 5/17 made sure Delhi Daredevils (DD) were able to defeat the Deccan Chargers. DD defended 194 and won the match by 12 runs.

Mishra picked up another hat-trick, this time playing for the Deccan Chargers. Mishraâ€™s hat-trick, part of a four-for, skittled KXIP out for 116 in a chase of 199.

Mishra picked up his third hat-trick, this time representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He turned out to be the hero for SRH against Pune Warriors India as Pune were bowled out for 108.

3) Yuvraj Singh (KXIP) â€“ 2009

Yuvraj Singh wreaked havoc by running through the Royal Challengers Bangaloreâ€™s (RCB) middle order picking up a hat-trick on the way. He finished with figures of 3/22. He also performed with the bat scoring a useful half-century.

Yuvraj was involved in yet another hat-trick effort against the Deccan Chargers, this time contributing in a thrilling win. He picked up three for 13 from his four overs as Punjab won the match by just one run, defending 134.

4) Rohit Sharma (DC) - 2009

Rohit Sharma is a surprise inclusion in this list as he happens to be a part-timer. He made sure Deccan Chargers ended on the winning side has he returned with figures of 4/6 from two overs, defending 145.

5) Praveen Kumar (RCB) â€“ 2010

RCBâ€™s Praveen Kumar recorded the lone hat-trick of the 2010 IPL, against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kumar took a hat-trick as the opposition was bundled out for just 92. In reply, RCB chased down the target with 10 wickets to spare.

6) Ajit Chandila (RR) - 2012

RR was up against Pune Warriors India in a fight to qualify for the playoffs. Defending 170, Chandila took a hat-trick and set the tone for a win, restricting Pune to 125.

7) Pravin Tambe (RR) - 2014

RR found an ace in Pravin Tambe as the leg-spinner played a crucial role with a hat-trick to derail Kolkata Knight Ridersâ€™ (KKR) chase. He finished with figures of 3/26.

8) Axar Patel (KXIP) - 2016

Axar Patel took four wickets in five balls including a hat-trick to help KXIP beat Gujarat Lions. That was the lone hat-trick in this edition. He picked up 4/21 from his four overs.

9) Jaydev Unadkat (RPS) â€“ 2017

Jaydev Unadkat became the third bowler to take a hat-trick in this edition as he helped Rising Pune Supergiant record a narrow 12-run win over SRH. He finished with figures of 5/30.

10) Shreyas Gopal (RR) â€“ 2019

Shreyas Gopal joined the club in a rain-hit match against RCB. He picked up 3/12 in one over. The match, however, was abandoned due to rain.