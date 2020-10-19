KXIP win thrilling contest vs MI after 2 Super Overs

KXIP chased down the 12 runs that were required in the second Super Over for a win to move to sixth position in the IPL table.

In a thrilling Super Over which was the second of the match, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) managed to get over the line against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP chased down the 12 runs that were required for a win to take their total to six points and move to sixth position in the IPL table on net run-rate.

Jordan started off proceedings in the second Super Over and conceded a four off the third ball of the over. Pandya was run-out off the fourth ball. Jordan ended up giving away 11 runs courtesy of two wides as well.

For MI, Boult bowled the second Super Over. KXIP started off with a bang with Chris Gayle depositing Boult over long-on for a six off the very first ball. Agarwal hit a four off the third ball and the fifth ball to get a much-needed win for KXIP.

Prior to this, KXIP managed to stop MI from getting 6 runs to end the Super Over on Sunday between the two sides in a tie, thus forcing another Super Over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the Super Over for MI with KXIP fielding captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

The latter was dismissed off the second ball of the over after which Deepak Hooda combined with his captain to add four more runs to the one that was made already and KXIP ended the over on 5/2 with Rahul being dismissed off the last delivery.

MI pair Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock tried to take the target down with a run every ball as Mohammed Shami bowled for KXIP.

However, they fell behind when the fourth ball ended up being a dot. With two needed off the last ball, Rahul made an incredible effort to ensure de Kock did not make it for the second run and ran him out.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians' (MI) Trent Boult gave just eight runs in the last over to force their match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a Super Over. KXIP ended their innings on 176/6, which was exactly the score that MI managed.

With the equation down to two runs needed off the last ball, Chris Jordan dug out a yorker to long on.

It looked like both batsmen would be able to get the two runs easily but Jordan went back for the second run only after turning a big circle at the non-striker's end.

It left him almost an entire pitch away from the wickets by the time he reached the other end and he was inches outside the crease.

Earlier, KXIP captain KL Rahul anchored the innings as he scored 77 off 51 balls. He was dismissed in the 18th over by Jasprit Bumrah after which Deepak Hooda took the responsibility and took KXIP close to the finish line.

The first match of the day between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had also gone into a Super Over. SRH managed just two runs batting first and KKR chased it down with two balls to spare.