KV Thomas to attend CPI(M) seminar in Kerala despite Congress warning

Thomas was asked by the party high command not to participate in the CPI(M)'s programme and had warned of strict disciplinary action.

Violating the directive of the Congress leadership, senior party leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas on Thursday, April 7, announced that he would take part in a seminar being organised in Kannur by the ruling CPI(M). The seminar is organised as part of its ongoing 23rd party congress. Thomas, however, made it clear that he would not quit the party.

"I am not going to take part in CPI(M)'s political programme but in a national seminar. The issue is more important to me, not the politics. I have been invited by Sitaram Yechury to speak on Union-State relations on Saturday. I gave a note on it to Sonia Gandhi and recalled events of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru especially on the role of Governor. What's wrong in attending the event? Rahul Gandhi took part in a meeting with Pinarayi Vijayan where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was honoured. Also barring Kerala, the CPI(M) is with the Congress," he told reporters.

Besides Thomas, the CPI(M) had invited Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor also for their seminar. However, All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi had prevented Tharoor from attending the event when permission was sought for the same. Thomas was also asked by the party high command not to participate in CPI(M)'s programme at a time when both the ruling and opposition fronts were at loggerheads over various issues especially on the SilverLine rail corridor project in Kerala. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran even warned him of stern disciplinary action if he took part in the CPI(M) seminar.

As soon as Thomas announced that he would be taking part in the seminar, CPI(M) released the invite on social media.

