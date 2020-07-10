Kurnool and Krishna account for nearly 60% of Andhra's COVID-19 deaths

Both the districts put together, Kurnool and Krishna account for 57.53% of deaths in Andhra Pradesh.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As per the latest medical bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh government on July 10, the state has lost 292 lives due to COVID-19, ever since the pandemic began. Kurnool district tops the list with 93 lives lost due to COVID-19 in the state. Krishna district is the second on the list with 75 deaths. This means that both the districts put together, they account for 57.53% of deaths in the state.

Explaining the reason for the higher fatality rate in these two districts, Dr Arja Srikanth, state COVID-19 Nodal Officer, said, “Krishna and Kurnool districts are bordering Telangana. Due to the acute shortage of beds and facilities in Telangana, several patients are applying for passes, taking medicines to suppress fever, and then travelling to Andhra Pradesh. Most of them, by the time they reach here, are serious because of severe complications due to comorbidities. Similarly, several people have been found travelling from Bengaluru to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. This increases the number of cases in these districts. As most of these cases are reported late, the fatality rates are also higher than in other districts.”

The Nodal Officer also highlighted that 14 trains arrive in Vijayawada, in Krishna district, on a daily basis. Hence a lot of patients reaching by trains are already suffering from COVID-19. “We are randomly testing 10% of those reaching Vijayawada by trains. Earlier, it was only 5%, but now, we have doubled it to 10%. On arrival, if found positive, they are admitted at hospitals in the district itself and are not allowed to travel. Hence, the numbers in this district are higher,” he said.

Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts have reported four deaths each so far and this is the lowest in the state. Prakasam has reported five deaths and Nellore has reported seven deaths. East Godavari and West Godavari have reported eight and nine deaths respectively.

As per the bulletin released at 10 am on Friday, Kurnool district has reported 144 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and has a total of 2,939 cases reported cumulatively. The number of active cases stands at 1,103 and a total of 1,743 people were discharged as on Friday.





Latest Medical Bulletin

In Krishna district, 80 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and has a total of 2,175 COVID-19 cases reported cumulatively. The number of active cases stands at 708 and a total of 1,392 people were discharged until Friday.

The fatality rate of Kurnool district stands at 3.16% while in Krishna district, it is 3.44%. This is higher than the country’s national average of 2.72%. The state, as a whole, has a fatality rate of 1.2 %.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the fatality rate of some of the other states are: Kerala (0.41%), Jharkhand (0.71%), Bihar (0.82%), Telangana (1.07%), Tamil Nadu (1.39%), Haryana (1.48%), Rajasthan (2.18%), Punjab (2.56%) and Uttar Pradesh (2.66%).

According to Andhra Pradesh’s latest bulletin, the state has recorded 1,576 cases in the last 24 hours and the total number of those affected with COVID-19 stands at 22,647 in the state and 292 lives were lost due to the pandemic.



READ:

Video: Bodies of COVID-19 patients buried using JCB in Nellore, third incident from AP



AP man claims govt wrongly identified his mother as COVID-19 patient

