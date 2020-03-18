Kunal Shah, Phanindra Sama, 49 other entrepreneurs write to govt for complete lockdown

The petition, endorsed by 51 startup founders and investors, also urges the government to create a war room headed by the CM in each state to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

A petition, endorsed by 51 of the country’s top startup founders and investors, has called upon the government to impose Sector 144 across key cities and place them under lockdown to battle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It wants the restrictions to be in place for two weeks starting from March 20.

Some of the founders and investors who have endorsed the petition include Kunal Shah of Cred; Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal; Phanindra Sama of Red Bus; Vivek, Anil and Varun of Bounce; Vijay, Abhishek and Shreyans of MyGate; Sumit Chhazed of OTO Capital; Prashanth Prakash of Accel Partners, India; Rajesh Yabaji of Blackbuck; Rahul Chowdhri of Stellaris Venture Partners.

The petition says countries like South Korea, Singapore, Japan which have acted early and strongly were able to “flatten the curve” and reduce cases as compared to countries like Iran, Italy, France and USA which waited.

It suggests taking learnings from the 1918 flu pandemic in USA, where a delay of just a few days to lock down the city of Philadelphia killed 8 times more people there than in the city of St Louis. Based on this statistic, it suggests that early lockdowns are directly correlated with lower death rates.

Learnings from Wuhan in China (where the disease first erupted), indicate that actual undiagnosed cases are typically 5-20 times the diagnosed cases and therefore India likely has between 600 to 2500 cases right now, the petition says.

While advocating containment efforts to continue, the petition says imposing a lockdown and Section 144 now vs 30 days later could reduce deaths by 5x (saving nearly 10,000 lives).

The petition suggests a 4-step approach:

- March 20 to April 12 — Have Section 144 / lockdown in place across major affected areas with private enterprises being asked to work from home. All schools, colleges, cinemas, restaurants, bars, places of worship must be shut down and all events cancelled.

- April 13 to May 17 — This is the precautionary phase with social distancing where Section 144 can be lifted in most places after reassessing the situation.

- May 18 to May 31 — A second planned lockdown may be initiated to avoid a second peak after initial restrictions are lifted.

- June onwards — All restrictions to be lifted from schools, colleges and other organisations while continuously monitoring the situation and assessing the need for a third lockdown intervention.

Section 144 and lockdowns are bound to have economic and social costs, and steps need to be taken accordingly, the petition adds. “In the days leading up to Section 144, citizens should be constantly advised on home quarantine and best practices in personal hygiene and announcements should be made in public transport.”

Supply chain for essentials should be secured with food, medicines, healthcare access, public transportation, essential goods and cash availability in ATMs being ensured.

The petition recommends that every state should have a war room headed by the Chief Minister of the state along with crisis management group at the district level as well as real-time information dissemination with a toll-free number for citizens to call.

Testing infrastructure should be scaled up and import of testing kits should also be increased, the petition adds.

As of Wednesday, there are 130 active cases of the infection reported in India with three deaths having occurred. Apart from this, 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy.

