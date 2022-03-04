Kumaraswamy says JD(S) will ‘sing death song for NEET’ if voted to power in 2023

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka Chief Minister lashed out at the Union government and called the national medical exam a ‘trap to suffocate students.’

news NEET

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday, Match 3, said if his party the JD(S) is voted to power in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, his government will pass a resolution in the state legislature against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and sing a ‘death song’ marking the end of the national medical exam. "We oppose NEET. It is a trap to suffocate students and fill somebody else's coffers. We will end it. Is it being treacherous to question NEET?" Kumaraswamy said.

The death of 21-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the Karnataka student who was pursuing medicine in Ukraine and died in shelling in Kharkiv, has brought the focus back on the debate over NEET. Naveen’s father Shekarappa had said that under the present system, his son could not get a medical seat in the state and had to go to Ukraine to study medicine, where the cost is affordable.

2023ರಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಸರಕಾರ ಬಂದರೆ ನೀಟ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಸೆಂಬ್ಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರ್ಣಯ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇವೆ. ನಾವು ನೀಟ್ ವಿರೋಧಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಜೀವಕ್ಕೆ ಕುಣಿಕೆ ಬಿಗಿದು ಕಂಡವರ ಜೇಬು ಭರ್ತಿ ಮಾಡುವ ಈ ದಂಧೆ ಬೇಕಿಲ್ಲ. ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ಚರಮಗೀತೆ ಹಾಡುತ್ತವೆ. 1/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 3, 2022

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka Chief Minister lashed out at the Union government and called the national medical exam a ‘trap to suffocate students.’ He also lashed out at Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan for the latter’s remark that those who are opposing NEET are ‘hungry for money.’

"I am not running either a medical college or an engineering college. I don't even run a small scale industry. I don't have anything other than Bidadi farmland. One of the Union Ministers has insulted the students who went abroad to study MBBS by stating that they have gone there as they could not crack entrance test here. Now, the state Higher Education Minister has gone one step ahead and labelled them as traitors and showed his true colours," he said.

A day earlier, too, Kumaraswamy had said that NEET is “shattering dreams of middle class and the poor of studying medical education,” and has become “a Death Statue for the parents and students.” He called for political parties and people to raise their voice against NEET.

“Tragic death of Navin, a medical student who was killed in a shell attack in Ukarine is a reflection of the NEET's shameless face which is causing injustice to talented but economically vulnerable rural students in the guise of qualification,” Kumarswamy had said. “It is impossible for govt and rural students to clear NEET. Aware of this fact, tutorials are expanding their market and dancing on corpses of students like Navin. Everyone should raise their voice against NEET which is meant only to provide higher education to the rich,” he added.

