KTR visits COVID-19 containment zones in Hyderabad, urges residents to stay indoors

Minister KT Rama Rao said the government will ensure free flow of supply of essential goods to the localities.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Industries KT Rama Rao inspected COVID-19 containment zones in areas of Khairatabad, Asifnagar and Mallepally in Hyderabad and interacted with locals.

"The government is taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and as part of it, the government has come up with containment zones," he said.

The minister enquired about the health and well-being of the locals and the visit provided a strong reassurance to the people living in these containment zones, an official release said.

He appealed to the citizens to spread more awareness among their family members and neighbours.

"Social distancing is the only way to keep coronavirus away," he said. The minister assured people that the government will ensure free flow of supply of essential goods to the localities.

According to a press release issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there are 139 confinement zones in the city.

Police along with GHMC and Health department are strictly enforcing the containment plan following directions from the state government, which is concerned over Hyderabad being a hotspot along with seven other districts in the state.

The very idea of setting up a containment zone is to contain the spread of the virus and that is why outsiders are not allowed to enter the zone and those who live in the zone are not permitted to leave it, not even to buy medicines, vegetables, groceries or other essentials. GHMC officials promise the same will be delivered at their doorsteps or made available within the zone.

Health officials said that since the virus could spread fast in high density areas in Greater Hyderabad, they are creating containment zones to check the spread.

Read:

Tall barricades and police patrols: Life inside a Hyderabad COVID-19 containment zone

Cases of COVID-19 rise in Hyderabad's old city, officials work to curb spread

Telangana says Tablighi Jamaat clusters worrying, asks all contacts to self-report