Taunting the BJP for its campaign to receive representations from people about their grievances, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the people to send their applications to get Rs 15 lakh deposited in their bank accounts, referring to a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was campaigning for the 2014 general elections in India. KTR seemingly used the poorly composed tweet in Telugu by state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, in which he said government instead of Telangana government, to his advantage.
KTR, who is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), took to Twitter to take potshots at a campaign launched by the BJP's state unit on Monday. "I welcome this move of BJP Telangana to invite applications for the Rs 15 lakh to each citizen as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Request all eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to BJP Leaders for receiving this benefit DhanaDhan into their JanDhan accounts (sic)" KTR tweeted. On November 7, 2013, during a campaign speech, Narendra Modi had said that if all the black money abroad was brought back to India, every person in the country could get Rs 15 lakh in their account.4
I welcome this move of BJP Telangana to invite applications for the â‚¹15 lakh to each citizen as promised by Honâ€™ble PM Modi Ji
Request all eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to BJP Leaders for receiving this benefit DhanaDhan into their JanDhan accounts https://t.co/jM4wuOhy7g— KTR (@KTRTRS) August 17, 2021
The TRS leader was tagged in a tweet by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who launched the campaign at Karimnagar on Monday. The BJP leader wrote that the applications were being received from those who are eligible for availing various state government schemes. BJP has launched the drive, called Dharakastula Udyamam (Applications Movement) in a bid to mount pressure on the TRS to deliver on its election promises. After receiving the representations from people, the BJP leaders will submit the same to the state government.
"People will be requested to fill up the applications in which there are spaces to mention the government benefits they haven't received till date, despite being eligible. After consolidating the complaints, we will submit all of them to people's representatives and officials across the state," Sanjay said while launching the drive.
The BJP leader claimed that the purpose of this drive was to put pressure on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS to fulfill their promises and to ensure that people are benefited. The BJP state president in a series of tweets, said that they're ready to assist the TRS government over the newly launched Dalita Bandhu cash transfer scheme meant for development of the Scheduled Castes and added that the scheme should be implemented across the state for each Dalit person.
Bandi Sanjay further demanded that the state government should launch BC Bandhu for the Backward Classes (BCs) which include 60 lakh families in Telangana, and Girijana Bandhu for 10 lakh tribal families in the state. Bandi has also demanded an unemployment pension, two-bedroom houses, three acres of land for Dalits and a farm loan waiver, as per the election assurances of the TRS. Sanjay said that they were not looking to derive political mileage from this campaign. The BJP plans to receive thousands of applications from people during the 'Praja Sangrama' padyatra to be undertaken by Sanjay from August 24.