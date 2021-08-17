KTR takes a dig at BJP, asks people to apply for Rs 15 lakh in accounts

The minister was hitting out at a campaign launched by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

Taunting the BJP for its campaign to receive representations from people about their grievances, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the people to send their applications to get Rs 15 lakh deposited in their bank accounts, referring to a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was campaigning for the 2014 general elections in India. KTR seemingly used the poorly composed tweet in Telugu by state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, in which he said government instead of Telangana government, to his advantage.

KTR, who is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), took to Twitter to take potshots at a campaign launched by the BJP's state unit on Monday. "I welcome this move of BJP Telangana to invite applications for the Rs 15 lakh to each citizen as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Request all eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to BJP Leaders for receiving this benefit DhanaDhan into their JanDhan accounts (sic)" KTR tweeted. On November 7, 2013, during a campaign speech, Narendra Modi had said that if all the black money abroad was brought back to India, every person in the country could get Rs 15 lakh in their account.4