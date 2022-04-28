KTR, Kerala Finance Min slam PM Modi asking non-BJP ruled states to reduce fuel tax

The Prime Minister had earlier said that many states were not adhering to the Union government's call for reducing VAT on petrol and diesel after his government slashed excise duties on them in November last year.

news Controversy

Aggrieved over Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the blame of rising fuel prices due to non-reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) by non-BJP ruled states, the ministers from Telangana and Kerala hit back. Taking to Twitter, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industry and Commerce KT Rama Rao pointed out that the state has not increased VAT since 2014. In a tweet, he said, “Fuel prices have shot up because of the NPA Union govt.” KTR, who is also the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had earlier described the National Democratic Alliance Government (NDA) as Non-Performing Asset (NPA).

“Name-calling states for not reducing VAT even though we never increased it. Is this the co-operative federalism you're talking about Narendra Modi ji? Telangana hasn't increased VAT on fuel since 2014 and rounded off only once. We don't get 41% of our rightful share because of the cess imposed by your government. In the form of cess, you are looting 11.4% from the state and we are getting only 29.6% for FY-23. Please scrap cess so we can give Petrol at Rs 70 and Diesel at Rs 60 all over India. One Nation - One Price?,” he further said.

We don't get 41% of our rightful share because of the Cess imposed by your govt



In the form of Cess you are looting 11.4% from the state & we are getting only 29.6% for FY23



Please scrap Cess so we can give Petrol at ₹70 & Diesel at ₹60 all over India



One Nation - One Price? — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 27, 2022

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Wednesday, on April 27, also hit back saying that the increase in petrol and diesel rates were due to the cess and surcharge levied by the Union government. He said that Kerala has not increased taxes on petroleum products in the last six years.

“When the state government has not increased taxes on petrol or diesel by even one rupee in the last six years, then how can it be asked to reduce taxes,” Balagopal asked. He further said that the reason for rise in fuel prices was not due to increase in state taxes, but the cess and surcharge levied by the Union government on sale of petrol and diesel. The minister said that cess and surcharge are to be levied only in special circumstances like natural calamities, pandemics, etc. and for a specific period like six months or a year.

“They cannot be levied for an indefinite period of time, even the Supreme Court has said so,” Balagopal claimed while speaking to reporters in the wake of Modi's statement that many states were not adhering to the Union government's call for reducing the VAT on petrol and diesel after his government slashed excise duties on them in November last year, and called it "injustice" to people living there and also harmful for neighbouring states. Balagopal also said that the Prime Minister should not have made such statements as it could lead to misunderstanding among the general public.

(With PTI inputs)