KTR inaugurates Hyderabad’s first Skywalk at Uppal

Unlike conventional skywalks that enable linear navigation, the Uppal skywalk provides a convenient solution for crossing the busy junction.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR), inaugurated the first skywalk in Hyderabad city on Monday, June 26. The 660-meter-long skywalk, constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), aims to enhance pedestrian movement in multiple directions, specifically at the Uppal junction.

Unlike conventional skywalks that enable linear navigation, the Uppal skywalk provides a convenient solution for crossing the busy junction. It features six hop-on stations, nine elevators, and staircases, facilitating seamless connectivity to six locations surrounding the junction as well as the metro station.

Addressing the public gathering during the inauguration, Minister KTR stated, "Previously, people were afraid to cross this busy junction. Now, passengers can access the skywalk and safely cross the junction." The skywalk is designed with varying widths ranging from 3 to 6 meters, featuring a roof made of multi-walled polycarbonate sheet, and supported by steel columns and deck.

Located at a central position, the skywalk provides easy access for residents from Ramanthapur, Boduppal, and nearby suburbs like Ghatkesar to reach the Uppal metro station. Additionally, it facilitates convenient crossing for individuals boarding buses at the bustling Uppal bus terminal.

In addition to the skywalk inauguration, Minister KTR also inaugurated a Convention Hall within the premises of mini Shilparamam at Uppal. Constructed by Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society with funding from HMDA, the Convention Hall cost Rs 10 crores. It is equipped with various amenities including a lawn, kitchen, dining hall, and has a capacity to accommodate 1000 people.