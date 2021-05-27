KTR inaugurates 100-bed COVID Care Centre in Hyderabad

The facility is meant for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms and is free of cost.

news COVID19

Telangana's Information Technology Minister KT Ramarao (KTR) on Wednesday inaugurated a full-fledged 100-bed COVID-19 Care Centre to deal with mild to moderate cases at Madhapur in Hyderabad. The centre, called Project Ashray, is equipped with a six-bedded bridge ICU facility. It was launched on May 3 as a 50-bed facility and subsequently scaled up to 100 beds.

Ramarao appreciated the Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), a unique collaborative body between IT industry, police and the government and the United Way of Hyderabad, an international network of local non-profit fundraising affiliates, HYSEA, Nasscom, TiE, Grace Cancer Foundation for all their efforts. He noted that United Way of Hyderabad mobilised medical supplies worth Rs 80 crore, through the IT industry, during the first wave last year, and in the second wave, it is supporting by way of mobilising funds for 100-bed Project Ashray.

This facility is meant for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, and is free of cost. The minister said 38 patients are currently undergoing treatment here. The treatment, stay and food is provided free. The facility is scalable to 150 beds.The Minister who is also the COVID Task Force Chairman called for collective efforts to combat COVID-19. "We must stand united in this battle and fight it together to win."

Ramesh Kaza of United Way of Hyderabad said that the Project Ashray is no way different from regular hospitals. The industry associations have come together to set up this facility in a record time of five days. "We must discourage patients from going straight from home to the ICU. The bridge ICU may not be comparable to ICUs in full fledged hospitals, but this will help our patients being shifted to the hospitals. This is the project of collective effort," he said.