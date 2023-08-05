KTR announces job, housing for widow of Hyderabad man shot dead in Jaipur express

The Telangana government on Saturday, August 5 issued orders for allotment of a 2BHK flat at Ziaguda, Hyderabad to Anjum Shaheen, the widow of Syed Saifuddin, one of the four people who was shot dead by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer Cheta Singh on the Jaipur Express on July 31. Shaheen has also been appointed as office subordinate at the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, Hyderabad. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) along with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) deposited Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively for Saifuddinâ€™s three daughters.

The decision by the government came about after AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue during the monsoon session of the Telangana legislative assembly.

Saifuddin, who had been working in Hyderabad as a mobile technician for over a decade, was a native of Hamilapur village in Bidar district of Karnataka. He was shot dead by Chetan Singh who allegedly walked through coaches of the Jaipur express to attack Muslims.

Aside from Saifuddin, Singh shot two other Muslim men - Asgar Abbas Ali (48) and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurwala (64). Soon after the incident, a video of the accused speaking incoherently about Pakistan and Indian media surface.

Chetan could also be heard suggesting that those who â€œwant to live in Hindustan '' must support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.