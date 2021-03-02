KTR and BJP spar on Twitter over job crisis in Telangana

‘#WhereIsKTR’ started trending on Twitter after BJP asked TRS working president KTR to join them in a debate.

“#WhereIsKTR” started trending on Twitter after BJP MLC candidate N Ramachander Rao challenged TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claims that the unemployment rate in Telangana reduced. A verbal spar ensued between the BJP and KTR on Monday on Twitter. As Ramachander Rao demanded an open debate regarding the job crisis in Telangana at Osmania University, Arts College in Hyderabad, the hashtag “WhereIsKTR” started trending on Twitter.

Criticising the opposition leaders last week, KTR, who is also the Telangana Minister for Information Technology, had claimed that the Telangana government under the TRS’ governance had provided over 1.32 lakh jobs in the last six years. Further, KTR declared a challenge, where he said he was ready for an open debate on the issue. These job figures released by the TRS government were contested by both BJP and Congress.

On Monday, Ramchander Rao, in the presence of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders, asked KTR to participate in the debate regarding his claims on the Telangana’s unemployment rate. When the TRS working president refused to participate in the debate, the BJP MLC candidate tweeted. “I Am Here at Arts College. Where are you, Mr. @KTRTRS? #WhereIsKTR”

Replying to Ramachander Rao’s tweet, KTR took a jab at BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said, “I am busy gathering information on the 12 crore jobs (2 crore per year) and Rs 15 lakh in all Jandhan accounts promised by Honourable PM Shri Modi ji. NDA is the answer so far, N - No D - Data A - Available. Please share if you have any answers.”

Coming in support of his colleague, Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not promise 12 crore government jobs but the creation of jobs through Mudra loans. He claimed that in Nizamabad district alone, 55,000 persons were given mudra loans.

The MP, known for Muslim bashing, wrote, “His inability to read from Left to Right is also a possibility for not finding any data or understand what @narendramodi ji said. Maybe translation into his family’s official language, Urdu, will be helpful!”

Here is some data for the deep and forever excavator #KTR:

In Nizamabd district alone - 55,000 mudra loans and job placements through skill development program.

(Upto 2019)#WhereIsKTR https://t.co/qbJfW8NmwU — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) March 1, 2021

Last week, the Congress party, too, had accepted KTR’s challenge and invited him for a debate. However, the Minister refused to participate in it.