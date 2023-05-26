K'taka rain woes: Chikkamagaluru on high alert, Kodagu faces landslide threats

With Karnataka still reeling under the crisis of severe inundation caused by the pre-monsoon showers, a high alert has been sounded in the Chikkamagaluru district, even as Kodagu faces landslide threats. As the state is all set to receive the monsoon rains from June onwards, authorities are keeping their fingers crossed over the turn of events given the havoc the monsoon brought last year. As many as 77 villages in the limits of 47 gram panchayats have been identified as 'danger zones' in Chikkamagaluru.

High alert has been sounded in the entire district to initiate precautions as it suffered heavy losses last year. Kodagu has been the worst affected district in the state for five years due to landslides and floods. The district administration has already sent a report to the government about the shifting of 2,681 people from 768 families from Madikeri taluk. The administration has also decided to establish 26 camps to attend to emergencies.

The report recommends that in Somwarpet taluk, 4,162 people have to be shifted from 1,143 families, and 30 camps have to be established. Similarly, 2,049 persons from 582 families have to be shifted and 26 camps have to be opened in Virajpet taluk. Central and north Karnataka have also been facing rain fury. Heavy damage to crops has already been reported by the farmers even before the start of the monsoon season. Authorities have been making preparations on a war-footing basis to attend to emergencies in the region.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently stated that 52 deaths have been reported due to pre-monsoon rains (April to June) in the state, along with property damage and directed the officials to provide immediate relief. A total of 331 livestock losses have been reported, besides crop loss in 20,000 hectare and damage to 814 houses.