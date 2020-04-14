K'taka minister in charge of COVID-19 slammed for tweeting swimming pool photo

Karnataka's Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted a photo of his children in his swimming pool, but later deleted it.

A tweet with his children in a swimming pool at home has landed Karnataka's Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar in trouble, as the state unit of the Congress has now sought his dismissal for revelling amid the lockdown, a party official said on Monday.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should sack Sudhakar for behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool amid the lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus spread," state Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda said.

The opposition party's demand came in response to a tweet Sudhakar posted on Sunday with a picture and the caption: "After a long time, joined my children for swimmingâ€¦ maintaining social distance here also, haha."

A doctor by profession, the 46-year-old minister is also in charge of the COVID-19 fight for the state government.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar also sought Sudhakar's dismissal for â€˜having fun' at a time when the people were reeling under hardship.

"When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the Corona in-charge Minister Dr. Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool," Shivakumar posted on Twitter.

Sudhakar, however, deleted the tweet from Twitter after he received criticism.Some Twitter users slammed him for his fun act amid the health crisis, while others defended him by tweeting that the minister also has a personal life.

"It is a matter of moral and ethical standards. He must resign on his own accord or the Chief Minister should sack him from the cabinet," asserted Shivakumar in a series of tweets.

The minister in the eight-month-old BJP government in Karnataka got re-elected on the ruling party's symbol in the December 5 by-elections from the Chikkaballapur Assembly segment, about 60 km northeast of Bengaluru, after resigning from the Congress.

Sudhakar joined the Yediyurappa ministry on February 10 along with nine re-elected BLP legislators, who also resigned from the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular government in July 2019 along with seven others.

The resignations of 14 Congress and 3 JD(S) rebels led to the fall of the 14-month-old coalition government on July 23 after its Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy resigned following the defeat of the confidence motion he moved in the Assembly on July 18, 2019.

