K'taka govt says staff not at fault for birth of stillborn baby outside KC General Hosp

The incident had led to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other opposition leaders asking the government to take action against the hospital staff.

A day after a 22-year-old Bengaluru woman delivered a stillborn baby inside an autorickshaw, parked at the KC General Hospital in Bengaluru, the state government issued a statement denying any wrongdoing on part of the hospital staff.

Dr Om Prakash Patil, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Department on Tuesday issued a rejoinder on the issue reacting to the “adverse media reports” over the incident. He said that upon inquiry it was found that doctors or staff at the hospital were not at fault and there was no negligence on their part.

The government rejoinder said, “An eight and a half months pregnant woman had visited the KC General hospital, at around 3.00 am on 20/7/2020 citing labour pains. The doctors & staff at KC General hospital have attended the pregnant women and found out that the baby inside the womb had no foetal heart sound implying intrauterine foetal demise. The same matter has been conveyed to the pregnant woman and her attendant.”

It added, “However, they were not ready to believe it and proceed to Vanivilas Hospital for a second opinion, only to return back to KC General Hospital at 9.00 am in an advanced stage of labour. Doctors and staff have conducted the veginal delivery of the dead foetus. The paediatrician at KC General hospital who attended the labour call has opined that the baby has died at least two days prior to the time of delivery.”

TNM on Tuesday had reported how Nivedha, a resident of Srirampura, had visited KC General Hospital at 2 am on Monday morning and was told by doctors there that her foetus was dead.

The family has however alleged that when they returned later in the morning after taking a second opinion, Nivedha and her mother were made to wait outside even though she was in unbearable pain and she was forced to deliver inside the autorickshaw.

Venkateshiah, Medical Superintendent of KC General Hospital had told TNM that the doctors had observed fetal maceration, a sign that the baby died days ago. He also confirmed that the delivery had taken place in the autorickshaw.

The incident had led to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other opposition leaders asking the government to take action against the hospital staff.