K'taka Congress working president Dhruvanarayan passes away

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayana was laid to rest with state honours at his native Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar on Sunday, March 12. Dhruvanarayanâ€™s sons Darshan and Dheeran performed the rituals while his grief-stricken wife paid her last respects.

Alongside his relatives, Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, former KPCC President G Parameshwara, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed and MP DK Suresh were also present on the occasion.

Former Prime Minsiter HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, senior congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled Dhruvnarayana's demise on Saturday. He was one of the tallest Dalit political leaders in the state.

Deve Gowda said that he was shocked and saddened by the sudden death of state's senior Congress leader Dhruvanarayan. Dhruvanarayan's demise has created a void in the state political scenario, he said.

Chief Minister Bommai too said he was saddened by the death of Druvanarayan and prayed for his soul. "I will also pray to god to give strength to his family and supporters to bear the irreparable loss," he stated.

According to family sources, Dhruvanarayan complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The 61-year-old Dhruvanarayan joined Congress in 1983. He worked as the President of Bengaluru Unit of NSUI in 1986. He represented Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituency twice. He also won from Kollegal and Sante Maralli constituencies as MLA from Congress.

Congress insiders said Dhruvnarayan was all set to contest polls from Nanjangud reserve constituency in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Congress has cancelled the Praja Dhvani Yatra in Ramnagar and Davanagere districts after the leader's demise.

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi also condoled Dhruvnarayan's demise.

State Congress President DK Shivakumar said: "Dhruvanarayan was like my family member, a brother and very close to heart. I am not able to react on his death."

