KSRTC to resume non-AC sleeper bus services from Bengaluru to Goa

The route will be from Bengaluru to Panjim via Chitradurga, Hubli and Karwar.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Commission (KSRTC) announced on Tuesday that it is set to operate new non-AC sleeper bus services from Bengaluru to Panjim on a daily basis, starting from September 10.

In a press release, the KSRTC stated that it plans to operate the new non-AC sleeper bus services to make travelling for public on the route more convenient. The route will be from Bengaluru to Panjim via Chitradurga, Hubli and Karwar, with services starting from September 10.

According to a report by the Indian Express, KSRTC Public Relations Officer T S Latha stated that the Non-AC sleeper bus service will connect the capitals of the two states, Karnataka and Goa with each other on a daily basis with each ticket priced at Rs 960.

"The bus is scheduled to leave Bengaluru at 6.30 pm to reach Panjim at 10.15 am the next day. On its return journey, the bus is expected to leave Panjim at 5.30 pm to reach Bengaluru at 9.15 am," T S Latha told The Indian Express.

The details of the ticket fare and bus timings, as issued by the KSRTC in the Press Release, are as follows:

Bengaluru to Panjim via Chitradurga, Hubli, Karwar (Non AC Sleeper)

Route: Bengaluru-Panjim

Date of Introduction: 10/09/2020

Adult Fare: Rs 960

Departure From Bengaluru: 6:30 pm

Arrival at Panjim: 10:15 am

Departure from Panjim: 5:30 pm

Arrival at Bengaluru: 09:15 am

The KSRTC had earlier given an official statement which said that it will restart operations to Goa from September 7 with the lockdown being relaxed, as a part of inter-state services being resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, as restrictions were eased, Karnataka had started special bus services from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and Sulia, among other places to Kerala, during Onam, from August 25 to September 6. Similar services were introduced from Kerala to neighbouring Tamil Nadu as well.