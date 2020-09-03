KSRTC extends special Onam bus services to Kerala and back to Karnataka

The buses will ply towards various Kerala districts from Bengaluru and Mysuru.

news Transport

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Thursday said they are extending the operation of special services to Kerala and back which were introduced during the occasion of Onam festival. The special interstate services had started operating from August 24 from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various places in Kerala.

The KSRTC on Thursday said that for the convenience of the travelling public the special services will be extended up to September 8. The operation of buses to Kerala state from Bengaluru and Mysuru will end on September 7 and from Kerala back to Karnataka on September 8.

The services will be operated on these routes- from Bengaluru to Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Vadakara and back to Bengaluru from these places.

Buses will operate from Mysuru to Thiruvananthapuram, Emakulam and Kottayam and back to Mysuru from these places.

The KSRTC said that travellers from Karnataka to Kerala have to adhere to Kerala state government's orders. This will include mandatorily registering in the Covid Jagratha Portal of Kerala Govt. https://covidl9jagratha. kerala.nic.in and a â€˜Proof of registrationâ€™ has to be shown to KSRTC officials before boarding the bus. Otherwise boarding will be denied.

It is further mandatory for all passengers to wear masks. Passengers can book tickets in advance online through www.ksrtc.in or through franchisee advance reservation counters.

Like the KSRTC, the Kerala Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) had also resumed interstate bus service to Karnataka for the first time since the COVID-19 induced lockdowns were put in place.

Kerala Minister for Transport AK Saseendran had earlier announced that bus services will resume between Kerala and Karnataka (Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Sulia among other places) from August 25 to September 6

Similar services were introduced from Kerala to neighbouring Tamil Nadu as well.