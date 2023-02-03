Krishnagiri SP seen kicking man detained over Chennai-Bengaluru highway protest

Hundreds of residents of Gobasandiram village near Shoolagiri blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway on February 2 demanding permission to hold jallikattu and bull race.

Written by TNM Staff

A day after Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu witnessed a violent protest over denial of permission to conduct jallikattu in the Gobasandiram village, a video has emerged showing Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur kicking a protester taken into custody. The man was detained along with a few others on Thursday, February 2, for blocking the Chennai-Bengaluru highway over the denial of permission by the district administration to hold jallikattu and erudhu vidum vizha (bull race). In the video, among a group of protesters made to sit on the side of the road, one man is seen getting up and refusing to sit, even as the SP and the other police officers insist that he sit down. The SP then proceeds to hit him with his lathi and kick him.

During the protest on February 2, hundreds of residents of Gobasandiram village near Shoolagiri blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway for nearly six hours. They began protesting around 6 am and were on the national highway till noon. Some of the protesters also pelted stones at government and private buses and police vehicles. At least 10 buses were reportedly attacked during the protest. The police used tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Residents of Gobasandiram village had approached the Krishnagiri district Collector last month to seek permission to host jallikattu and bull race. The Collector consulted with nine government departments including fire safety and rescue, police, public works department and revenue to make a decision. The team consisting of members from the aforementioned departments, however, denied permission after visiting the venue.

Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur seen kicking a man who was detained after the protest in the Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Feb 2 pic.twitter.com/RjwBETezzX â€” Akchayaa Rajkumar (@akchayaa_r) February 3, 2023

In retaliation, several people protested and obstructed a truck on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, which led to a blockage as a long line of vehicles were made to halt for several hours. However, the situation was eventually brought under control, and the Collector granted permission for the events to take place. The traffic congestion was also cleared after the police intervened.