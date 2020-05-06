Krishnagiri reports 4 COVID-19 cases, district braces for interstate traffic

Just until a few days ago, all eyes were on Krishnagiri for being the only green zone in the state.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

When Dharmapuri district reported one new COVID-19 case on April 23, Krishnagiri, its northern neighbour, became the only district untouched by the novel coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu. Since then, all eyes have been on Krishnagiri for being the only green zone district in the state, not having reported any COVID-19 cases.

This, however, changed on May 4 when two women, aged 52 and 60-years-old respectively, tested positive for novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2. On Wednesday, two more cases came to light from Krishnagiri, quickly raising its number of infected patients to four.

Interestingly, Krishnagiri had a near miss on May 1, when a 67-year-old man who returned from Puttaparthi after a pilgrimage, tested positive for the infection. However, this case was counted in Salem district as an “imported case,” since health officials shared that he was stopped at the Krishnagiri-Salem border.

The district’s previously given “green” status meant that industries were allowed to resume activities from May 5. As a consequence, this warranted employees from other parts of the country to return to the district, which is a hub for the auto-component sector. Notably, manufacturing giants such as Ashok Leyland Ltd., TVS Motors Ltd., India Pistons Ltd., etc are housed in Hosur. The latest two cases have been detected in employees who returned from Maharashtra.

“On May 2, two employees from Maharashtra travelled back to Hosur where they are permanent workers. We received information at the check post, following which as a precautionary measure, we tested them and sent them for home quarantine. Their report has now returned positive,” the Collector explains.

The first two cases, both neighbours in Shoolagiri, are flower sellers in the area and district authorities believe that their source of infection to have come from Bengaluru. Speaking to TNM, Krishnagiri District Collector Prabhakar says, “They had recently attended a close family member’s wedding and it is believed that some relatives had come from Bengaluru.” He adds that the wedding itself took place only in the presence of 20 to 30 members.

The district presently has three containment areas and four confirmed COVID-19 cases. For the recent cases, since contacts were quarantined upon returning in their same house, no new primary or secondary contacts have been found. a total number of 1,044 persons have been home quarantined in the district as of May 6.

Incoming traffic

While Krishnagiri has managed to remain corona-free for over 40 days, the district faces a unique challenge now given its geographical location. “We are a border district — a border to Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. We are one of the major entry points for travellers coming in from other states to Tamil Nadu. Therefore, we have tightened security at all the check posts,” says the official.

He continues, “Since it is an industrial area, the workforce constantly keeps moving. We will be holding meetings with Human Resource officers and Company Chief Executive Officers to formulate a plan for all those who are returning from hotspot areas and other states.” Measures will be taken to home quarantine those coming into the district from elsewhere.

The district presently functions with help from a strong community of a grassroots-level volunteer network. “We have committees in village and town levels. Volunteers made up of residents and local body members keep track of all those entering their areas and inform the officials immediately. We are getting continuous information from the village-level committee and town-level committee,” he shares. District authorities are also mulling placing CCTV cameras outside containment areas to track the movement of persons. “We already have officers positioned just outside the barricaded areas. The presence of a camera might further urge people to act more responsibly,” he adds.

The district is also allowing limited entry, only via two to three checkpoints.