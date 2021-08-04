Krishna water row: CJI Ramana recuses himself after Andhra refuses mediation

The CJI, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, had earlier said that he belonged to both the states and suggested mediation for settling the water sharing dispute.

news Court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday, August 4, recused himself from hearing Andhra Pradesh's plea after it refused the Supreme Court's suggestion to go for mediation over a dispute with Telangana. Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are at loggerheads over the sharing of the Krishna river’s water. Andhra Pradesh has accused Telangana of drawing more water for hydropower generation, allegedly depriving the state of drinking and irrigation water.

The CJI, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, had said in the last hearing that he belonged to both the states and suggested mediation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for settling their dispute, saying the court did not want to interfere unnecessarily. The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, on Wednesday took note of the submissions of G Umapathy, the counsel appearing for Andhra Pradesh, that the state wanted adjudication of the case by the apex court bench instead of going for the mediation.

“Then let the matter be listed before another bench. We are not forcing you, if you don't want mediation. Place it before another bench,” the CJI ordered. "They don't want mediation, and I don't want to hear the matter," CJI Ramana said during the brief hearing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, said the government has no objection if the CJI-led bench hears the plea of Andhra Pradesh. However, the CJI politely refused to hear the case of Andhra Pradesh.

The counsel for Andhra Pradesh had taken time till Wednesday to apprise the bench of the state’s view over the apex court's mediation offer.

In July, Andhra Pradesh had moved the top court, claiming that Telangana refused to follow the decisions taken by the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) formed under this Act, and the Union government's directives.

The petition said the fundamental rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh was "seriously impaired and infringed" upon as they were being deprived of their "legitimate share of water" due to "unconstitutional, illegal and unjust" acts of the Telangana government and its officials.

"The present petition is being moved because the state of Telangana is refusing to follow decisions taken in the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, directions of KRMB, and directions of government of India," it said. "This has caused immense hardship for people of Andhra Pradesh as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in the Srisailam Dam project as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Pulichintala Project," it added.

The petition urged the top court to direct the Union government to take control of the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and also Pulichintala reservoirs along with all their outlets, and operate them as per the rules in vogue as per the binding award.

If necessary, with the help of police protection, operate both the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and also Pulichintala reservoir without causing prejudice to Andhra Pradesh, it urged.