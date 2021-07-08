Krishna water row: AP CM Jagan writes to PM Modi again, urges action against Telangana

This is Jaganâ€™s second letter to the Prime Minister in one week and is one of several already written to the Union government over the raging water dispute.

news Water Dispute

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising the dispute over Krishna river water sharing with Telangana and solicited his immediate intervention to resolve the controversies. "Under these circumstances we request your good self to prevail upon the state of Telangana to stop at once the indiscriminate drawal (withdrawal) solely for power generation when there is no need for irrigation," Jagan wrote.

This letter is Jaganâ€™s second letter to Modi in about a week's time and is one of several which he has already written to the Union government over the raging water dispute. The Chief Minister highlighted that Telangana's alleged violations with Krishna river water are causing a lot of distress to Andhra Pradesh, depriving it of its rightful share and wasting precious water into the Bay of Bengal.

He said Telangana continues to blatantly violate the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, acting in a whimsical manner with utter disregard to the operational protocols and directions of Krishna River Management Board. Besides reiterating the alleged violations he already mentioned to the Prime Minister, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and also Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Jagan asserted that the projects taken up by AP are legitimate with all approvals and allocation of waters by KWDT-1, which are mentioned in the 11th schedule of Reorganisation Act, 2014.

"Your kind intervention and direction to the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the government of Telangana is requested on the issues raised above to protect the interests of the state of AP for utilising our rightful share of water from the projects of Krishna river," he added. Another letter within a week appears to be in reaction to the Union government's inaction over the water dispute.

