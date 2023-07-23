KPCC to hold memorial meeting for Oommen Chandy, CM Pinarayi to attend

Youth Congress state general secretary Sarin P issued a statement saying that if CM Pinarayi were to attend the event, it would be a confession of the political ‘witch-hunting’ of Oommen Chandy.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will hold a memorial meeting for late former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Monday, July 24, at Thiruvananthapuram. The KPCC leadership had initially announced that the programme, which is to be held at the Ayyankali Hall in the city, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and chaired by KPCC chief K Sudhakaran. However, media reports later said that there would be no formal inauguration, but that the CM will still attend it. Leaders from other political parties are also expected to attend the memorial.

The KPCC decision to include CM Pinarayi has invited the displeasure of some, including Congress workers. Youth Congress state general secretary Sarin P issued a statement saying that if Pinarayi were to attend the event, it would be a confession from the CPI(M) leader of the political ‘witch-hunting’ of Oommen Chandy.

“The programme commemorating Oommen Chandy sir is beyond politics, caste, religion, and community differences. That’s how it should be. If Pinarayi Vijayan participates in this programme as a mere speaker, it will be an admission of guilt for all the harassment he subjected Oommen Chandy to,” the statement read.

Sarin also stated that the Congress hopes that the memorial event will become a people’s event, beyond all political differences. “Oommen Chandy is not only a leader of the Congress. He has died as the leader of the entire nation and as a hero of the people,” he stated.

The KPCC has invited all registered political parties and their representatives to the programme. It is learnt that the state government has been extended an official invitation and that Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers will participate as representatives of the government. Religious leaders, including the monks at Sivagiri Math, Christian church leaders, as well as the Imam of the Palayam Masjid, have received invites, according to Sarin.