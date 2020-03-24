Koyambedu traders concerned about coronavirus, request screening before entry

Over 30,000 people come to this Chennai market which sells fruits, vegetables, and flowers every day.

news Coronavirus

The Koyambedu wholesale market in the heart of Chennai is amongst Asia's largest perishable goods complexes, and sees a crowd of over 30,000 people within its perimetre everyday. It is common for people from Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram district to rub shoulders as they move from one stall to another buying vegetables, fruits, and flowers in bulk. And while sellers welcome these large crowds, the threat of the coronavirus has left them worried about even opening stalls in the last few days.

"We understand that what we do is an essential service and that we must continue to function as normal. We are not denying that," says Anu Joy of the Chennai Grape Association. "However, just seeing the crowds coming here every day without any screening process scares us. People are walking very close to each other, there is no social distancing, and we have no idea who could possibly be carrying symptoms of the virus," he adds.

Another vendor, who did not want to be named, pointed out that there were at least 3,000 migrant workers who work and stay within the complex every day, who are at risk of contracting the infection. "Considering the sheer number of people who come and the proximity within which they function, it is clear that there is a possibility of the virus spreading even if one person gets it," says the vendor, "We want the government to intervene and ensure that both customers and sellers are protected."

To this end, members of all associations (fruit, vegetable, and flower) met the District Revenue Officer (DRO) on Monday and sought immediate measures to mitigate a crisis.

"The DRO himself said that hawkers who have encroached the market will be removed," says Anu, "But in addition to this, we ask that of the five existing gates, four be closed and the people coming into the market all be screened for symptoms. If someone is displaying any symptoms related to COVID-19, they can be stopped outside the market to prevent any further spread of the virus."



In addition to this, other vendors who spoke to TNM say that the number of daily wage workers in the market must be brought down to only what is necessary.



So far, the Chennai corporation has sprayed disinfectant in the premises of the complex and is also spraying disinfectant on vehicles that come into the market.



TNM has reached out to Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash for comment on what steps can be taken to protect the market. The article will be updated with his response.