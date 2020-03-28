Kokapet IT hub declared red zone after two test positive in Rangareddy district

Municipal officials asked the residents to immediately report if any of the individuals in the house feeling unwell.

One kilometer zone in Kokapet IT hub has been quarantined and declared as Redzone by the Narsingi Municipality earlier this week. The area has been quarantined after a married couple were tested COVID-19 positive one after the other on 24th and 25th of March.

The residents in the zone were asked not to step out of their homes unless its is absolutely necessary and to maintain personal hygiene. Sanitation measures have been increased and the entire area is being sprayed with disinfectant sprays on a regular basis.

However, home delivery of groceries has not been initiated and the residents are still under lockdown. Municipal officials asked the residents to immediately report if any of the individuals were feeling unwell.

Speaking to The News Minute, Narsingi Municipal Commissioner G Srinivasa Rao said, "We have declared one kilometer as red zone a family in an apartment in the Kokapet has been infected with the coronoviurs. Earlier, there were two cases which tested positive including wife and husband. Now, we got information that even the two children who were already admitted into the hospital, may also be positive for COVID-19 as they were primary contacts of the infected parents.”

The health officials were unavailable for comment. Also, there has been no official confirmation regarding the childrens' health status, whether they are positive or not for COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Public Health and Family welfare in Telangana, patient number 34 was a 49-year-old male married resident of Kokapet which falls under Rangareddy district and he had travelled back from London. Patient was stable and admitted in a designated hospital.

And another patient, number 40, who is a 43-year-old female, she is also from Kokapet. She is the wife of patient 34 and does not have any international travel history. She is presently admitted and is stable.