Kodiyeri Balakrishnan re-elected as CPI(M) state secretary for third time

Kodiyeri (68) became the party secretary for the first time in 2015, taking over the charge from his predecessor Pinarayi Vijayan.

Veteran CPI(M) leader and politburo member, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was re-elected as the state secretary of the party in Kerala for the third consecutive term, on Friday, March 4. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the ongoing 23rd state conference unanimously elected Balakrishnan to lead the party in the state for another three-year term.

Balakrishnan (68) became the party secretary for the first time in 2015, taking over the charge from his predecessor Pinarayi Vijayan. He was re-elected in the Thrissur state conference of 2018. However, in 2020, Balakrishnan stepped aside from the post for almost a year citing health-related issues. He is also the Chief Editor of the Malayalam daily and party mouthpiece, Deshabhimani.

The state conference has also elected an 88-member state committee and a 17-member state secretariat. There are 16 new faces in the state committee, including DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) national president AA Rahim and SFI (Students Federation of India) national president VP Sanu, among other youngsters. Also, there are 13 women in the state committee.

Meanwhile, the name of senior party leader P Sasi in the 88-member state committee has created controversy. Sasi, who hails from Kannur, was dropped after he was accused of sexually harassing a woman member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Following the complaint, a party committee probed it and concluded that it was true, leading to his ouster. He was reinstated back into the Palakkad District Committee of the CPI(M) in September 2019. But Balakrishnan said that Sasi was not dropped for that reason.

"He was not dropped for the reason as you are saying now (sexual misconduct), instead it was for defying the party organisational policies. There is nothing wrong in him being taken back as those who correct themselves will always be welcome," Balakrishnan said.

Top Congress leader Bindu Krishna said that it was the most intriguing decision, as in the four day CPI(M) party meeting, all heard the report of what state Higher Education Minister R Bindhu highlighted about it being a tough time for women in the party.

"This can only be done by the CPI(M), who speaks from the rooftop on women empowerment and what not. Now see, a leader like Sasi who was kept out for misbehaviour is brought back to the party state unit's crucial decision making body. The CPI(M) speaks one thing and does the opposite," she said.

On Wednesday, Minister Bindhu is reported to have expressed her displeasure at the attitude of the male leaders towards the women members, while speaking at the internal meeting of the party. Sources said that she minced no words as she said the attitude of male leaders towards the women members in the party is "bad" and things go from bad to worse, if a complaint is raised, according to IANS.

The four-day state conference concluded on Friday after a public meeting at Marine Drive, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.