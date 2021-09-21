Kodanad murder-heist: Police reopen 2017 case of computer operator’s suicide

Dinesh’s alleged suicide in 2017 is one of four deaths that took place months after the murder-heist at Kodanad estate.

news CRIME

The alleged death by suicide of a 29-year-old computer operator who had been working at Kodanad estate belonging to late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2017, is being further investigated by Nilgiris police. The Nilgiris police who are further investigating the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case from 2017, decided to reopen the case of suicide of B Dinesh Kumar (29), who was a resident of Naduhatty and had been working as computer operator at Kodanad Jayalalithaa’s estate.

At the time of his death, Dinesh had been on leave from work due to health reasons. The police had said then that Dinesh, whose eyesight was failing, was depressed when he died allegedly by suicide in July 2017, over two months after the break-in at Kodanad. The Hindu reported that Dinesh allegedly had access to CCTV footage when the break-in and murder took place in April 2017. Times of India reported that the police will have to alter the FIR, which had “closed as suicide”.

Dinesh’s alleged suicide is one of four deaths that took place months after a gang of men broke into the Kodanad estate. Kanagaraj, who was accused number 1 in the Kodanad heist-murder, was killed in an accident on the Salem-Chennai highway in Attur just five days after the crime. On the same day, Sayan, who is accused number 2 and hails from Thrissur in Kerala, also met with an accident near Palakkad. His car rammed a parked lorry. While Sayan escaped with injuries, his wife and daughter were killed in the crash.

Earlier in September, the Supreme Court allowed the Tamil Nadu police to further investigate the heist and murder. The further investigations by the police have taken on political overtones with former Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami accusing the DMK government of allegedly trying to foist a false case on him.

Read: Four years, five deaths and a burglary: The Kodanad heist and murder case