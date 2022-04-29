Kodanad case: SIT questions personal assistant of ex-CM Jayalalithaa

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case on Friday questioned S Poongundran, personal assistant of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Poongundran was the personal assistant of Jayalalithaa for at least 15 years and this is the first time he is being questioned with regard to the case, in which security guard Om Bahadur Thapa was murdered and some documents stolen on April 24, 2017.

The SIT led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned him for nearly three hours, since he might be able to throw light on the happenings in the bungalow, which was used as a summer retreat by Jayalalithaa. Over 200 persons, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, have been questioned in connection with the case and are being recorded.

On April 22, a special police team had held enquiries with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala with regard to the Kodanad case for the second day. The former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa demanded stringent action against those involved in the "undesirable incident" that happened at a place revered as a "temple."

The team, led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned Sasikala at her T Nagar residence in Chennai for nearly four hours and she answered all the questions pertaining to the heist and murder that occurred on April 24, 2017, police sources told PTI.

She is said to have expressed concern over the delay in the investigation into the murder of a security guard at the bungalow. Jayalalithaa died in December 2016.