Kodagu COVID-19 patient who showed symptoms after recovering tests negative

This is the first recovered coronavirus patient in the state who developed symptoms after completing his recovery.

District officials in Kodagu stated that tests done on a patient who recovered from coronavirus have returned negative.

The re-tests were done on patient number 15, a man from Kodagu who travelled to India from Saudi Arabia and tested positive for coronavirus on March 19. He made a full recovery from the infection but after he developed a fever on Wednesday, he voluntarily admitted himself at the designated hospital in Kodagu.

"After he developed symptoms again, his samples were collected and immediately tested on Wednesday. The results came back negative," an official in the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner's office told TNM.