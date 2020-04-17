District officials in Kodagu stated that tests done on a patient who recovered from coronavirus have returned negative.
The re-tests were done on patient number 15, a man from Kodagu who travelled to India from Saudi Arabia and tested positive for coronavirus on March 19. He made a full recovery from the infection but after he developed a fever on Wednesday, he voluntarily admitted himself at the designated hospital in Kodagu.
"After he developed symptoms again, his samples were collected and immediately tested on Wednesday. The results came back negative," an official in the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner's office told TNM.
The test results were welcomed with relief by officials and residents of Kodagu. This is the first recovered coronavirus patient in the state who developed symptoms after completing his recovery.
"Patients who are discharged after recovery are not free birds. They need to stay at home for at least 14 days," Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who holds daily health briefings said.
Kodagu district has reported one coronavirus case so far. Tourist activities in the district were suspended much before the state government issued orders for a lockdown.
After the first case was reported in the district, prohibitory orders under section 144 (3) were imposed in Kodagu. Hotels, lodges, dormitories, and home-stays in the district were asked to remain closed.