Kochi’s brand new hard rock band Skreen 6 has a refreshingly smooth single

The band, formed by six young men in their late teens and early 20s, is inspired a lot by the rock music of the 1980s.

The track is brand new, released only a day or two ago on the internet. But the music is strikingly familiar, if you are in the habit of occasionally losing yourself in the rock and roll world of the 1980s. It is surprising, because the men performing the track are far too young – in their late teens and early 20s. The oldest is a 24-year-old music teacher from Kochi! Not that the “youngness” of the band has in any way affected the quality of their music. ‘Rockin Head’, the first single brought out by Kochi’s brand new hard rock / heavy metal band Skreen 6, is refreshingly smooth.

“It is all about our music journey, what music has meant to us,” says Adithya KM, the drummer of the band. There are six of them – Amal Dev the vocalist, M Krishnan on the lead guitar, Salas Stewart on the rhythm guitar, Dibin Savio on the keyboard, Jayakrishnan PS playing the bass and Adithya.

Except Dibin, the others are all doing their graduation. “MK (Krishnan) and I played in one cover band while Salas, Jayakrishnan and Amal played in another. Dibin was our guitar teacher at school – he still teaches. We all knew each other and thought of forming a band to play the music we liked,” Adithya says.

What they like happens to be music from the 1980s, inspired a lot by bands like Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Whitesnake, Skid Row and Guns N’ Roses. “That’s the music our parents would play at home when we were growing up and that’s what we enjoyed listening to.”

Music has been such a big part of their lives that the entire single is about their love for it. The last stanza of the ‘Rockin Head’ goes:

You set me free, when the whole world held me back...

You’re the wings that let me soar in through the sky

You took me in... When all the others marked me outcast...

You’re a warm blanket on a cold December.

‘Rockin Head’ is the first single from the album of the same name that Skreen 6 is now working on.

