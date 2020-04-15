Kochi priest, 6 others arrested for holding mass in violation of lockdown

Father Augustine Palayil, vicar of the Stella Maris Church in Willingdon Island, Kochi was arrested on Wednesday morning.

A Kochi-based vicar and six other devotees were arrested by the police on Wednesday, for holding a mass, which was in violation of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Father Augustine Palayil, vicar of the Stella Maris Church which comes under the Kochi diocese of the Latin Catholic Church in Kochiâ€™s Willingdon Island was booked by the Harbour Janamaithri police on Wednesday. According to officers of the Harbour station, Fr Augustine convened a mass gathering at 7.30 am. He was arrested after an anonymous caller informed the police station about the event.

Apart from the vicar, six others - including two women - who participated in the mass were arrested as well. An FIR has been lodged against the seven accused, under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additionally, the accused have been booked under section 4(2)(a) of the the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. The section prohibits any usage or act which the government considers sufficient to spread or transmit epidemic diseases from person to person in any gathering, celebration, worship or other such activities within the state.

Those arrested were later released on station bail, the Harbour Police told TNM.

The Kerala police have already booked hundreds of people in the state for violating the lockdown in separate incidents.

On April 4, Saturday, the Kottayam police had cracked down on a Friday Juma prayer meeting held at a school in Erattupetta, and arrested 23 people for participating.

The meet was organised at around 12 pm in the auditorium of the Thanmaya Islamic School in Erattupetta.

The Erattupetta police had cracked down on the prayer, upon receiving an anonymous phone call informing them of the event in violation of the lockdown.â€‹