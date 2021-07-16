Kochi Metro extends timing of trains from July 19 as passengers increase

From July 19, trains will run from 7 am to 9 pm on weekdays and from 8 am to 8 pm on weekend days.

The Kochi Metro has decided to extend the timing of its train services, taking into consideration that there has been an increase in ridership ever since service resumed two weeks ago. According to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), from July 19, trains will run from 7 am to 9 pm on weekdays and from 8 am to 8 pm on weekend days. With the revised timings, during weekdays, trains will commute at a gap of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during other hours. On Saturdays and Sundays, the frequency of the trains will be 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the KMRL has also announced that since the Union Public Service Commission's engineering service examinations (preliminary) is being held on July 18 (Sunday), trains will start running from 7 am instead of 8 am, which is the usual timing during weekends. On July 18, trains will commute at a frequency of 15 minutes till 10 am, to enable aspirants to reach exam centres on time, KMRL said in a statement. After 10 am, train services will be available at 30-minute intervals, it said.

It was on July 1, that Kochi Metro, which had remained shut for 53 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, resumed its services. The metro service has been restarted following all COVID-19 safety norms. KMRL has urged people to use the Kochi1 smart card to promote contactless commutation. All passengers commuting through Kochi metro are also required to register in Arogya Setu mobile application.

Markings have been made inside the trains to ensure that people only sit on alternate seats to maintain physical distancing.The air conditioning inside the trains has also been adjusted to keep the temperature at 26 degree Celsius. The temperature of passengers entering the trains will be checked and they have to compulsorily wear face masks, and follow COVID-19 protocol.

