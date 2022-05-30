Kochi metro coach defaced with graffiti, cops investigate

The coach had been parked at the KMRL's yard for its routine maintenance in Muttam of Aluva when the incident occured.

Officials of the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) were in for a shock when they noticed a metro coach at its yard that had the words â€˜First Hit in Kochiâ€™ graffitied over it. The incident occured at the metro rail yard in Muttam of Aluva. Speaking to TNM, the Kochi Metro police said that an investigation is underway into the issue and that no arrests have been made yet.

The coach had been parked at the KMRL's yard for its routine maintenance, when unknown persons had trespassed and spray painted on the coachâ€™s outer wall. A high-level team has also been formed under the Managing Director of KMRL Loknath Behera. A probe is underway to find out if it was a tresspasser who graffitied or an insider.

Loknath Behera was the Kerala police chief for five years, before being appointed as the MD of KMRL in August last year.

"The coach on which the writing was noticed has been lying at the yard for maintenance for the last few days. There is tight security in place at the yard which is also under CCTV surveillance. We have started analysing the CCTV visuals. It's not easy to trespass into the yard as a dozen police personnel are posted on duty round the clock," he told The New Indian Express.

Earlier this year, in February, a slight slant in the track above pillar number 347 of the metro, near Pathadipalam, was identified during a routine examination. Officials identified that the crack had occurred due to a settlement crack.

