A Kochi man died on Sunday, March 12, after he allegedly developed difficulties from inhaling the smoke from the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard. Lawrence Joseph (70), a resident of Vazhakkala in Thrikkakara Municipality of Ernakulam district, passed away around 5.30 pm on Sunday. He had allegedly been suffering from breathing difficulties for the past few days, especially at night, when the smoke from the dump site engulfed Kochi city.

Lawrenceâ€™s wife Lissy reportedly told the media that her husband used to suffer from breathing issues and that his condition worsened after the fire broke out. Thrikkakara Municipality Kunnepuram West Councillor, Suneena Firoz confirmed that Lissy had told her that he had been experiencing breathing difficulties for the past three days, especially at night when the smell and smoke were severe. Lawrence reportedly passed away at his home in Vazhakkala.

A fire broke out at the 110-acre Brahmapuram dumpyard in the evening of March 2. Heaps of untreated waste, which included a large quantity of plastic, caught fire in the incident. Even as efforts to douse the fire were undertaken by the Fire and Rescue Department and the Navy, the smoke from the waste heap engulfed most parts of Kochi and nearby municipalities and panchayats. Doctors have warned that the toxic, carcinogenic fumes from the fire can have adverse health effects on the people inhaling it, including both short-term and long-term effects.

Several persons in the areas to where the smoke spread over the past 11 days reported difficulties in breathing, cough, headaches, irritation in the eyes, and other symptoms. Many had to consult doctors and take medication. Many families living in the vicinity had also temporarily relocated to their relativeâ€™s homes located away from the dump site in order to avoid the smoke. As criticism over the authoritiesâ€™ handling of the crisis grew, a mobile medical unit was set up by the Health Department.

