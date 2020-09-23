Kochi beach murder: Three men arrested, one absconding

Pranavâ€™s body was discovered in the wee hours of Tuesday on the way to Cherayi beach.

news Crime

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday in relation with the murder of Pranav, a 23-year-old man who was found dead in Ernakulamâ€™s Vypin on Wednesday. Pranavâ€™s body was discovered in the wee hours of Tuesday on the way to Cherayi beach.

Three of four accused, including 19-year-old Sarath, Jithu and Ambadi, were arrested by the police. They are all residents of Cherayi. Another accused Ramdev is absconding.

According to the police, Pranav was trying to get close with a woman who was in a relationship with Sarath. This led to a clash between them. The accused reportedly kept in contact with Pranav through the social media account of the woman. Rivalry over this lead to the murder. Police say that the four-member gang conspired to kill Pranav.

Police said that the men asked Pranav to meet them near Vypin where they attacked and killed him. As per reports, the attackers used the account of the woman to contact Pranav. Some of the fishermen who were on their way to work saw the body of Pranav. They informed the Munambam police. Pranav had bruises all over his body. On Tuesday, police had taken Ambadi into custody. Two others were nabbed on Wednesday.

Police said that Pranav was brutally assaulted before death. Sticks and tube lights used to attack him were found near his body. There was a pool of blood near his head. He was stabbed using a sharp object. As per reports, the accused gave a statement that they threw the sharp object in the sea. The accused left the place only after making sure that Pranav was dead.

One of the accused, Sarath, has another attempt to murder case against him. Pranav also has cases against him for being involved in clashes.

Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police R Karthik told the media that police will inquire as to whether some others are also involved in the conspiracy.