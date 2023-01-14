Kochi apartment owners accused of branding tenants ‘immoral’ for having guests over

As per a complaint filed by tenants of Olive Courtyard near Kakkanad Info Park, the owners association doesn’t allow tenants to entertain guests beyond 10 pm, with even aged parents being stopped at the gate and harassed.

From not being allowed to have guests beyond 10 pm to single people being branded ‘immoral’ for inviting friends over, there are many ways in which the owners association of a Kochi apartment has been accused of harassing tenants. Around 64 tenants of Olive Courtyard near Kakkanad Info Park, an apartment with 500 flats, have submitted a complaint to S Sasidharan, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kochi, alleging that they are being mentally and physically tortured by the owners association. The petition was filed on January 12, Thursday, against the office bearers of the owners association.

As per the complaint, the association doesn’t allow tenants to entertain guests beyond 10 pm, with even aged parents, relatives, and friends of tenants being stopped at the gate, sometimes harassed and other times sent back. “They abuse single people if a person of a different gender visits them, irrespective of whether it's day or night. Sometimes, they have even physically assaulted guests. Even doctors of a different gender were not allowed in the apartments of single people under emergency situations,” the complaint said.

The complaint also alleged that single tenants are sometimes accused of ‘immorality’ even if the guest is of the same gender. Further, the complaint also stated that the owners association collects Rs 250 per day from guests who stay over.

Meanwhile, the apartment owners who live there don't have to adhere to any of these rules, and are allowed to have guests over at any time, tenants further alleged. “Many of the tenants at the flat work in Info Park. It is common for women to get dropped off by their male colleagues after their work shifts. These women have often been stopped at the gate to be mentally and verbally assaulted,” said the complaint. Tenants are also not allowed to sit on benches placed around the apartment or use the walking path after 10 pm, it further said. However, none of these rules are apparently applicable to the owners who reside in their own apartments.

The complainants have also asked the police to look into irregularities in the water and cooking gas bills. “Our apartment owners live in faraway places. The association is ruled by 20 to 30 owners who reside in the apartment itself, and they have unleashed all kinds of moral policing acts on us. They torture us with these rules and even pressure the owners of our flats to evict us,” Jisha Rajan, one of the tenants who filed the complaint, told TNM.

Jisha alleged that security guards, who worked as per the association’s instructions, have even misbehaved with women guests. “A woman once came to visit her relatives and she was yelled at by the security person claiming they knew the ‘purpose’ for which she had come,” she said.

A week ago, another serious moral policing incident was reported from the Heera Twins apartments in Thiruvananthapuram. A notice issued by the owners association of this apartment, imposing discriminatory rules on single tenants in the building, had come to limelight. The rules included a ban on visitors from a different gender other than direct blood relatives, whether it be during day or night. All tenants have to submit their Aadhaar and phone numbers along with their parent’s or guardian's phone number, which will be entered in the visitors register.