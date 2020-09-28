Know the top 5 run-chases in IPL history? Hereâ€™s the list

On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab after a record-breaking run chase of 223.

Nearly 24 hours after the thriller between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, social media is still abuzz about the terrific show put on by the players of both the franchises. With just nine matches completed, IPL 2020 has already gifted the viewers some spectacular action amidst a pandemic that has meant that stadiums remain devoid of spectators.

Here is a list of the top five run-chases in the history of IPL since its inception in 2008.

1. 224/6 by Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) â€” IPL 2020

Match 9 of IPL 2020 saw a 13-year old record being broken. With the Rajasthan Royals (RR) chasing down a mammoth total of 223 it meant that the record established by them in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 was erased. The match began with RR winning the toss and asking Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to bat first on a batting-friendly wicket with small boundaries. Skipper K L Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, who ended up with a century (106 of 50) together put 183 runs in 99 balls for the opening wicket. Mayank got out trying to fetch some quick runs for his team. Punjab finished their innings at an imposing 223 for 2. RR batsmen rose to the occasion with Sanju Samson and captain Steven Smith taking the onus on themselves and managing to keep pace with the required run-rate as they put on 81 runs off 40 balls before the latter got out to all-rounder James Neesham. RR made a surprise move by sending in Rahul Tewatia before the likes of Robin Uthappa in a stiff run chase. Tewatia struggled to time the ball in his first 20-odd deliveries but in an interesting turn of events, he smashed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over to pull things back in his teamâ€™s favour. He got out in the next over but Jofra Archer began exactly from where Tewatia had left off as he smashed two consecutive sixes off Shami. RR completed the chase in the last over of the game with three balls to spare, thus making it the highest successful run chase in IPL history.

2. 217/7 by Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Deccan Chargers (DC) â€” IPL 2008

This game took place in the inaugural edition of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Deccan Chargers (DC). Australian Andrew Symondsâ€™s 117-run innings guided the Deccan Chargers to a challenging total of 217. Rajasthan didnâ€™t have the best of starts after they lost Kamran Akmal early. However, Yusuf Pathan and former South African captain Graeme Smithâ€™s 98-run partnership changed the game in RRâ€™s favour. Yusuf did some damage as he scored 61 off 21 balls and Smith finished at 71 off 45 balls. With Mohammed Kaif keeping the momentum up, RR successfully chased the target set by DC.

3. 214/3 by Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Gujarat Lions (GL) â€” IPL 2017

The Gujarat Lions (GL) were already having a terrible tournament and this game against the Delhi Daredevils (DD) made it worse for them. After being sent in to bat first by Delhi, Gujarat faltered right at the start as they lost both their openers within two overs. GLâ€™s Suresh Raina (77 of 43 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (64 of 34 balls) took matters in their hands as they looked to stabilise the innings. They put on 133 in 66 balls for the third wicket which helped them get past the 200-run mark and finish at 208. Delhi too, didnâ€™t have the best of starts as they lost skipper Karun Nair in the third over. Sanju Samson joined hands with Rishabh Pant to try and score quick runs. Pant scored 97 off just 43 balls while Samson scored 61 off 31 balls to take Delhi home by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare.

4. 211/4 by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) â€” IPL 2014

The 2014 season of the IPL saw the emergence of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) which consisted of several talented and explosive batsmen. SRH began their innings with a bang with opener Aaron Finch and Shikhar Dhawan putting on 88 runs for the opening wicket. David Warner then joined the party as he teamed up with Naman Ojha, taking the KXIP bowlers to the cleaners. Warner added 44 off 23 balls but it was Ojhaâ€™s 79 off just 36 balls which saw SRH get past the 200-run mark. Punjab on the other hand scored freely even after losing Virender Sehwag. As Wriddhiman Saha and Manan Vohra stitched together a useful partnership, KXIP scored 123 runs in just 9.1 overs. The solid foundation helped Punjab emerge victorious as Maxwell, Miller and Bailey finished the chase with 10 balls to spare.

5. 208/5 by Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) â€” IPL 2012

A game involving the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has always been an intense one and this game was no less. RCB, batting first, scored 205/8 in the first innings after openers Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal scored 68 (35) and 45 (26) respectively. Virat Kohli chipped in with 57 crucial runs to help RCB get past the 200-run mark. It was a steady start for CSK with Faf du Plessis scoring 71 off 46 balls. Suresh Raina and skipper MS Dhoni accelerated but in the end CSK was left with 43 to chase in the remaining 12 balls. Virat Kohli came in to bowl the 19th over and Albie Morkel took him for 28 runs effectively sealing the contest in CSKâ€™s favour.