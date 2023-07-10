Knife found in women's bag at Karnataka Assembly entrance

The security staff of the Vidhana Soudha here on Monday found a knife in the bag of a woman who was entering the building from the East Gate.

The policemen took the knife into their custody and let the woman inside the state legislature. However, considering the seriousness of the matter the woman was sent out of the building later.

The police stated that they are collecting information about the woman. More details are yet to emerge.

Last week the Karnataka Police booked an FIR against a man who claimed himself to be a MLA and sat in the state legislature during the presentation of the Budget last week. He had been booked for trespassing and impersonation.